Infosys tops estimates in Q2; Rs 9,300 crore buyback approved

The country’s second largest IT services provider, Infosys on Thursday beat analysts estimates on the net profit and revenue fronts during the July-September quarter. The company also raised its FY23 revenue guidance to 15-16% from 14-16%, announced earlier. However, the margin guidance was slightly narrowed to 21-22% from the earlier 21-23%.

Consolidated net profit during the period grew 12.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 6,021 crore, while consolidated revenue was up 6% to Rs 36,538 crore. The revenue growth was broad-based, with growth from across all geographies and industries, the company said. Revenues in constant currency terms grew 4% q-o-q.

Operating margin at 21.5% was up 140 basis points on a sequential basis. The company said about half or 70 bps of the total 140 bps increase, was mainly due to currency benefits, thanks to a stronger dollar, and a cross currency impact.

The company also said that it will be buying back shares worth Rs 9,300 crore in order to reward its shareholders. It has set the maximum buyback price at `1,850, a premium of 30% over the last closing price.

“Our strong large deal wins and steady all-round growth in Q2 reflect the deep relevance and differentiation of our digital and cloud solutions for clients as they navigate their business transformation,” Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys said.

“While concerns around economic outlook persist, our demand pipeline is strong as clients remain confident in our ability to deliver the value they seek, both on the growth and efficiency of their businesses,” he added.

“Apart from the currency benefits, we got about 90 bps from cost optimisation…in terms of automation, in terms of on site off-shore pricing and others…we also got about 40 bps from reducing our sub-contractor costs, a cost lever we’ve been trying to attack. These were offset by compensation hikes that we rolled out in July and partly offset by utilisation, others,” said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer, Infosys.

Total contract value (TCV) during the quarter stood at $2.7 billion, its highest in about seven quarters, of which 54% are net new.

Financial services continued to be the largest contributor to the company’s revenues at 30.5%. That contribution was, however, lower by 180 bps from the year-ago period and 10 bps from the previous quarter. In the quarter, the contribution from retail also dropped 30 bps to 14.2% of the total revenue from previous quarter, in line with a decrease of about 70 bps in the contribution on year to 12.3%.

North America continued to be Infosys’ biggest business generating region as it accounted for 62.5% of the total revenues generated during the quarter. Europe generated 24.7% of the revenues, down 30 bps sequentially. The rest of world accounted for about 9.9% of Infosys’ total revenue, dipping 70 bps sequentially. India operations improved 30 bps sequentially to generate 2.9% of the revenues.

Despite adding 103 new clients during the quarter, Infosys’ total number of active clients remained almost flat at 1,779. It had 1,778 clients at the end of the June quarter. Infosys had 39 clients in the $100 million-plus category at the end of the quarter, 77 clients in the $50-million-plus basket, 281 $10-million plus clients and 895 clients in the $1-million-plus basket.

The board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, an increase of 10% over the FY22 interim dividend. The total amount of the interim dividend will be about Rs 6,940 crore.

On Thursday, Infosys shares closed 0.6% down at Rs 1,419.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.