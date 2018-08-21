Infosys top level exodus: From Vishal Sikka to MD Ranganath, 9 high profile exits in 1 year

Taking stock of the top high profile exits at Infosys, global firm JP Morgan said that the company is unable to keep its top management flock together.

Infosys exits: With the exit of CFO M D Ranganath, Infosys has seen at least nine high profile top management stepping down in the last one year alone. Notably, Vishal Sikka stepped down as Infosys CEO just one year ago in August 2017. Taking stock of the top high profile exits at Infosys, global firm JP Morgan said that the company is unable to keep its top management flock together. “Key exit at the top level is a disappointing development,” JP Morgan noted. The exit may also raise an insiders versus outsiders debate, according to the research firm. In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities had mapped the key senior exits at Infosys in the last 2 years. We take a closer look at the high profile exits at Infosys in the last one year period.

Vishal Sikka

Following a tussle with founder Narayana Murthy, Vishal Sikka stepped down as Infosys CEO. In a letter to the directors dated August 18, 2017, Vishal Sikka termed personal attacks and continuous distractions as a major reason for the decision. “I cannot carry out my job as CEO and continue to create value, while also constantly defending against unrelenting, baseless/malicious and increasingly personal attacks,” he said.

Sanjay Rajagopalan

Within a month of Vishal Sikka’s exit, Sanjay Rajagopalan quit from the the post of Infosys Senior Vice-President. Rajagopalan was responsible for Design Thinking, a creative, user-centred approach to problem solving and helped Infosys to implement it.

Navin Budhiraja

In the same month of September-17, Navin Budhiraja quit as the architecture and technology head. Interestingly, Budhiraja was a prior SAP executive, and joined Infosys in August 2014, and was one of at least 16 executives from SAP to join Infosys at the rank of associate vice-president and above.

Abdul Razzak and Pervinder Johar

In October-17, the then senior vice-president Abdul Razack and Pervinder Johar, CEO of EdgeVerve from their respective posts. Johar’s resignation came within eight months of him joining the Bengaluru-based IT giant. He served as the president and CEO of Edgeverve, the firm’s products and platforms unit.

Rajesh Murthy

In a first high profile exit after CEO Salil Parekh took over the reins of the company, Rajesh Murthy, quit as the president of Infosys. Notably, his resignation came in January-18, after working for over 25 years in the firm.

Nitesh Banga

Nitesh Banga who led the manufacturing business at Infosys has quit the firm in June-18, to join software development company GlobalLogic as Chief Operating Officer. Banga was Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Manufacturing business at Infosys, as well as member of the board of their EdgeVerve, a software subsidiary of the firm.

Sangita Singh

Sangita Singh who had the role of Executive Vice President, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Infosys quit in June-18, less than two years after joining the firm. Notably, Sangita joined Infosys, Healthcare and Life Sciences in 2016 and since then had been heading the $750 million business.

M D Ranganath

In a surprise move, Infosys CFO M D Ranganath quit as the CFO of the company after completing 18 years in the IT behemoth. “After a successful career spanning 18 years in Infosys including as CFO for the last 3 crucial years, I now plan to pursue professional opportunities in new areas,” MD Ranganath said on tendering his resignation.