Infosys to acquire ABN Amro arm Stater for Rs 143.53 million

Infosys, through its wholly owned subsidiary Infosys Consulting, is set to acquire 75% of Stater NV — a wholly owned subsidiary of ABN Amro Bank NV— that offers pure-play, end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The cash transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, will amount to €127.50 million ($143.53 million), Infosys said.

Infosys said the strategic partnership is in alignment with its strategy to strengthen its mortgage servicing capabilities in continental Europe. ABN Amro will continue to hold the remaining 25% of the shareholding.

Stater was founded in 1997 and operates across the mortgage and consumer lending value chain with capabilities in digital origination, servicing and collection.

“Stater also brings deep European mortgage expertise and a robust digital platform to drive superior customer experience. Infosys will drive the digital transformation road map of Stater with accelerators such as dynamic work flow, API layers, RPA and analytics. The current management team of Stater will continue to steer the company,” Infosys said.

The IT firm further pointed out that mortgage services is a focus area for large corporations in the financial sector, given the importance of assets on a bank’s balance sheet. “The specialised knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market,” Infosys said.

Mohit Joshi, president of Infosys, said the transaction strengthens its approach to offer clients digital platforms and industry-focused solutions. “It brings together our complementary capabilities to enhance the value we offer to our financial services clients. We are excited to welcome Stater’s talented team to the Infosys family, thereby enhancing our presence in Europe,” he said.

As part of the terms of the shareholders’ agreement, Infosys said it has the rights of a majority shareholder including the right to appoint majority of the directors in the supervisory board, right to subscribe to new shares, right of first refusal in the event of transfer of shares, right to restrict amendment of articles, issuance, redemption and repurchase of shares, merger, demerger, bankruptcy or liquidation, among others.