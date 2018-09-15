Infosys strengthens presence in Europe with Fluido acquisition

Infosys said the acquisition enhances its ability to provide clients an unparalleled cloud-first transformation.

Infosys on Friday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fluido, a salesforce advisor and consulting partner in Nordics that has expertise in cloud consulting, implementation and training services. Infosys said the acquisition enhances its ability to provide clients an unparalleled cloud-first transformation. With offices in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia, Fluido elevates Infosys’ presence across the Nordics region.

Fluido customers are represented across industries, such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications, to whom Fluido delivers services that span from strategy consulting to implementation and training. Ravi Kumar, president and deputy COO at Infosys, said Fluido will be an important addition to the Infosys family, bringing a unique combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery and training.

“This acquisition also aligns to our efforts to invest in local capabilities in the regions in which we operate,” he said. The acquisition of Fluido is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.