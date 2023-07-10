Infosys staff trained more than that of TCS in FY23

Infosys employess saw their training and learning time increase in FY23 in comparison with those of TCS, who logged fewer learning hours than FY22. Infosys in its Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said About 50,000 employees used Lex on weekdays with an average learning time of about 35-40 minutes, and 14,000 employees used Lex on weekends with an average learning time of about 45 – 50 minutes.

Lex is the in-house learning platform of Infosys. In FY22, about 30,000 Infosys employees used Lex on weekdays with an average learning time of about 40 minutes and 14,000 used the platform on weekends with an average learning time of about 50 minutes.

Whereas, India’s largest IT service company saw its employees logging lesser learning hours in FY23 than in FY22. As per its annual report, in FY23, TCS employees logged 48.3 million learning hours and acquired nearly six million competencies. In FY22, TCS employees logged 60.3 million learning hours and acquired over 3.5 million digital competencies. In their respective annual reports filed recently, TCS used the word learning and Infosys used training.

The average learning hours per employee of TCS was 121 hours in FY22. The same fell to 82.4 hours in FY23. For Infosys, the annual average training hours per employee were 125.6 in FY22. In FY23, the annual average training days per employee were 16.31. Assuming each day of training has either 8 or 9 hours, average training days of 16.31 per employee gets translate to 130 training hours or 147 training hours per employee annually.

TCS and Infosys train sufficient numbers of employees every year on entire class of digital technologies. This helps them build capabilities to advise their clients in the best possible ways.