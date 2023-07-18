scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Infosys signs five-year AI deal with $2 billion target spend

AI and automation-related development, modernization and maintenance services are included in the agreement, the company said in an exchange filing.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
infosys
The company did not disclose the client's name. (Photo source: Reuters)

India’s second-largest software services exporter Infosys said on Monday it has signed a deal with an existing client to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation services that will span over five years, with a target spend estimated at $2 billion. AI and automation-related development, modernization and maintenance services are included in the agreement, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read

The company did not disclose the client’s name. As Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s generative chatbot ChatGPT took the world by storm in late 2022, companies around the world have doubled down on investing in AI.

Also Read

Infosys’ move comes after rival Tata Consultancy Services said it planned to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft’s Azure Open AI. Other rival Wipro has plans to invest $1 billion into artificial intelligence (AI) over the next three years.

Also Read

Bengaluru-based Infosys launched a platform called Infosys Topaz for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in late May. The company is expected to report its first quarter results on July 20.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 10:19 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS