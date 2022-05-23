Infosys reappoints Salil Parekh as CEO & MD for another five years

Infosys on Sunday said that its board of directors has reappointed Salil Parekh as CEO and MD for another five years.

Parekh’s new term comes into effect from July 1, 2022 until March 31, 2027. The company said that shareholders’ approval is being sought for his reappointment.

Parekh has been the CEO and managing director (MD) of Infosys since 2018.

Parekh has more than 30 years of global experience in the information technology (IT) services industry, with a strong track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises, executing business turnarounds, and managing successful acquisitions.

Earlier, he was a member of the group executive board at Capgemini, where he held several leadership positions for 25 years. Parekh was also a partner at Ernst & Young and is widely credited for bringing scale and value to the Indian operations of the consultancy firm.

He holds a Master of Engineering degree in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.