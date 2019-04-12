Infosys Q4 net profit jumps 13% on-quarter to Rs 4,078 crore; key figures in a nutshell

Infosys has announced a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per share. (Image: Reuters)

India’s second largest IT firm Infosys has reported results better than expectations as net profit came in at Rs 4,078 crore, as against an ET Now poll of Rs 3,957 crore. The firm has set FY 20 growth guidance at 7.5%-9.5% versus CNBC TV18 poll of 8-10%. The EBIT margin guidance for FY20 was maintained as compared to the channel’s poll. The total revenues came in at Rs 21,539 crore, implying a growth of 19.1% on-year, and 0.6% on-quarter. Motilal Oswal had earlier estimated the firm to report strong results on the back of ramp-up in large Communications deal. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

Infosys Q4 results: Key figures in a nutshell