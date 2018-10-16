​​​
  3. Infosys Q2 net profit rises 10.3% on-year to Rs 4,110 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Infosys Q2 results: India’s second largest IT behemoth Infosys has reported results for July-September quarter in-line with street estimates as net profit came in 10.3% higher on year to Rs 4,110 crore.

By: | Updated: October 16, 2018 4:17 PM
Infosys Q2 net profit came in at Rs 4,110 crore, implying a rise of 10.3% on year.

Infosys Q2 results: India’s second largest IT behemoth Infosys has reported results for July-September quarter in-line with street estimates as net profit came in 10.3% higher on year to Rs 4,110 crore. A CNBC Tv18 poll had estimated net profit at Rs 4,138 crore. The total revenue came in at Rs 20,609 crore, implying a rise of 17.3% on-year. Notably, the IT bellwether’s results come after TCS reported results earlier this week. Earlier, HDFC Securities had  estimated the company’s rupee revenue at Rs 20,219 crore, a growth 15.1% on-year. We take a closer look at Infosys results, and bring you key takeaways from the results.

Infosys Q2 Earnings: Key figures in a nutshell

  1. Net Profit came in at Rs 4,110 crore implying a rise of 10.3% on year. 
  2. Infosys reported total revenues of Rs 20,609 crore, implying 17.3% rise on year.
  3. Basic EPS at Rs 9.45 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
  4. Q2 19 revenues grew sequentially by 7.7% in INR terms, and 4.2% in constant currency terms.
  5. Digital revenues came in at $905 million (31.0% of total revenues), implying on-year growth of 33.5% and sequential growth of 13.5% in constant currency terms.
  6. Large deal wins have crossed $2 billion in the latest quarter.
  7. FY 19 revenue guidance in constant currency retained at 6%-8%; Operating margin guidance retained at 22%-24%.
  8. Infosys COO, UB Pravin Rao noted, “We had another quarter of solid operating parameters with utilization being stable and offshore mix improving to all-time high. Our Digital services grew double digits sequentially, while growth in top clients was also robust.”

