Infosys Q2 net profit rises 10.3% on-year to Rs 4,110 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Infosys Q2 net profit came in at Rs 4,110 crore, implying a rise of 10.3% on year.

Infosys Q2 results: India’s second largest IT behemoth Infosys has reported results for July-September quarter in-line with street estimates as net profit came in 10.3% higher on year to Rs 4,110 crore. A CNBC Tv18 poll had estimated net profit at Rs 4,138 crore. The total revenue came in at Rs 20,609 crore, implying a rise of 17.3% on-year. Notably, the IT bellwether’s results come after TCS reported results earlier this week. Earlier, HDFC Securities had estimated the company’s rupee revenue at Rs 20,219 crore, a growth 15.1% on-year. We take a closer look at Infosys results, and bring you key takeaways from the results.

Infosys Q2 Earnings: Key figures in a nutshell