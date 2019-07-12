Infosys Q1 net profit came in at 5.3% higher at Rs 3,802 crore.

India’s second largest IT giant Infosys reported Q1 results in-line with estimates as net profit came in at Rs 3,802 crore; implying a 5.3% jump on-year. Earlier, an ET Now poll had estimated net profit at Rs 3,730 crore. The firm had reported a net profit of Rs 3,612 crore in the quarter ended June 30,2018. Infosys has reported a strong revenue growth of 14% to Rs 21,803 crore. On a quarterly basis, the revenue registered a jump of 1.2%. The firm had reported total revenue at Rs 19,128 crore in the comparable quarter previous fiscal. Notably, the firm has raised its revenue growth guidance to 8.5%-10% in constant currency terms, while maintaining operating margin guidance at 21-23% in FY20. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

Infosys Q1 net profit jumps 5.3% on year to Rs 3,802 crore; key figures in a nutshell