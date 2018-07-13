Infosys Q1 net profit up 3.7% on-year to Rs 3,612 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Infosys earnings: Net profit came in at Rs 3612 crore implying a rise of 3.5% on year, including impact of Rs 270 crore on account of reduction in the fair value of Assets held for sale.

Infosys Q1 earnings: India’s second largest IT behemoth Infosys has reported results for April-June quarter in line with street estimates, as net profit came in 3.7% higher on year to Rs 3,612 crore. Notably, the IT bellwether’s results come closing on the heels of TCS results from the IT pack. Earlier, HDFC Securities had estimated the company’s rupee revenue at Rs. 18,996 crore, a growth 11.2% on-year. IDBI Capital had forecasted a 11.8% growth on-year. We take a closer look at Infosys results, and bring you 7 key takeaways from the results.

Infosys Q1 Earnings: Key figures in a nutshell