Infosys opens digital centre in Calgary, to create 1000 jobs by 2024

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys on Monday inaugurated its new digital centre in Calgary, Alberta in Canada and said it would create 1,000 jobs over the next two years, doubling its original commitment, when the company first expanded into the region in 2021.

This is expected to support the company’s growth across Canada as it also plans to double its total workforce commitment in the country to 8,000 employees by 2024.

“Today is the beginning of our next chapter in Canada as we open the Infosys Digital Centre in Calgary,” said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys. “We chose to open in Calgary because it is a centre of tech excellence with rich IT talent and a strategic location that enables us to scale work with clients across key industries, such as energy, natural resources and agriculture. Calgary’s IT innovation potential is unlimited, and we are delighted to be a part of its future.”

Infosys has been stepping up local hiring in most of its key geographies, including the US and Canada, as a strategy to have more visa-independent employees and add greater value to the regions where it operates.

The digital centre in Calgary centre will help Infosys work more closely with clients in the region to “develop cross-industry solutions to pressing business challenges in such areas as intelligent automation, green technology, user experience and advanced digital technologies, including big data and cloud. The centre will train, upskill and reskill Infosys and client employees in the technologies required to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation,” Infosys said.

Infosys said its collaborative relationships with academic institutions in the province, including the University of Alberta, will provide recent graduates and experienced professionals with exposure to the latest training, research and career mentorship. Infosys’ academic collaboration augment the company’s dedicated learning facilities within the Centre, which will deliver continuous learning across the employee life cycle.