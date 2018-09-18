Infosys makes additional funding of $1.5 million in TidalScale

Deepak Padaki, executive vice-president at Infosys said the company is excited to further strengthen its relationship with TidalScale.

Infosys has made an additional investment of $1.5 million in TidalScale, a provider of software-defined servers that simplify the way companies can apply computing resources to tackle big problems.

The investment is being made through the Infosys Innovation Fund, taking the total investment that Infosys has made in TidalScale to $3 million. Prior to this, the Bengaluru-based company had invested $1.5 million in TidalScale in 2016.

In its release, Infosys said that by enabling organisations to create systems of virtually any size using the commodity servers they already own while requiring no software changes, TidalScale makes it possible for more organisations to draw insights from big data faster, easily and with greater flexibility than ever before.

“In the process, TidalScale transforms the economics and time constraints of working with big data,” it said.

Deepak Padaki, executive vice-president at Infosys said the company is excited to further strengthen its relationship with TidalScale.

“Their groundbreaking software-defined server technology addresses a key challenge that many enterprises face — to rapidly increase the return on their existing investments in technology infrastructure assets,” Infosys said.

The investment is expected to be completed by September 28 subject to necessary approvals.

Our customers are discovering that they don’t have to implement costly new hardware or get bogged down in rewriting code so their workloads can run across clusters, stated Gary Smerdon, president and CEO at TidalScale.

“With TidalScale, they use their own systems to create tomorrow’s server today. We are excited that Infosys so enthusiastically shares our vision,” he said.