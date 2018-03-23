​​ ​
Infosys invests $1.5 million in US’ Waterline

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday said it has made a follow-on investment of $1.5 million in Waterline Data Science.

March 23, 2018
India’s second-largest IT services company Infosys on Thursday said it has made a follow-on investment of $1.5 million in Waterline Data Science. The company will make the investment through its corporate venture fund — Infosys Innovation Fund. The Fund, with a corporate fund of $500 million, was set up in 2015 during former CEO Vishal Sikka’s initiative to invest in technology companies.  “With the investment, Infosys will hold a share not exceeding 20% of the outstanding capital of the US-based company,’ Infosys said in a statement.

Waterline Data Science is a provider of data discovery and data governance software. In January 2016, Infosys had made an initial investment of $4 million in the company. The investment is expected to be completed by April 6, 2018, subject to necessary approvals.

