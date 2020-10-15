  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infosys: Good results, even better guidance

October 15, 2020 7:10 AM

Infosys said it would increase compensation across the board from January 2021 and would pay out 100% of variable pay this year, which could have some impact on margins going forward.

After a stellar performance in the September quarter, in which it signed deals worth $3.5 billion, Infosys Technologies believes it will do better this year than it had earlier expected.

The IT major expects revenues this year, in constant currency, will go up by 2-3% rather than the estimated 0-2%.

Net profits in Q2FY21 were up a sharp14.4% sequentially at Rs 4,845 crore while operating income rose 16.1% to Rs 6,228 crore. Rupee revenues grew 3.8% q-o-q while margins jumped 2.7% q-o-q to 25.3%.

CEO and MD Salil Parekh said, “Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% y- o-y revenue growth and 25.4% growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues.”

Even though discretionary spends remained patchy, companies that were focused on digital transformation, vendor consolidation and cloud were driving growth for Infosys, the top management said on a call.

