Infosys gets nod to delist ADSs from Euronext Paris, London

The primary reason for this delisting is the low average daily trading volume of Infosys ADSs on Euronext Paris and Euronext London, which is not commensurate with the related administrative requirements.

Infosys on Monday said the proposal for voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges had been approved by the board of directors of Euronext Paris and by Euronext London. Earlier, in March, the Bengaluru-based company had announced its plans to delist its ADSs from the Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges. Infosys ADSs will remain listed on Euronext Paris and Euronext London until July 4, 2018. The ADSs will be removed from the operations of Euroclear France on July 10, 2018.

