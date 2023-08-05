Infosys former HR head Richard Lobo resigns

The string of resignation continues at India’s second largest IT service firm, Infosys. The former HR head and executive vice president, Richard Lobo has put in his paper, the company informed BSE late night on Friday.

Lobo mailed his resignation to Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys at 6.13 PM on August 4, 2023, and company filed the same with BSE at 11.15 PM, announcing that Lobo’s last date with the company would be August 31, 2023. “The Company places on record its deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by him and for his contributions to the company”, said the filing.

Last month, Lobo was moved to a special projects team under Parekh and Sushanth Tharappan replaced him as head of HR. In February this year, Infosys announced the appointment of Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023.

The resignation mail from Lobo read, “I’m writing to inform you of my decision to resign from my position at Infosys. I’m grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had during my time here. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

The development comes just days after Canada based CaaS (Communication as a service) provider, Sangoma Technologies Corporation announced the appointment of Charles Salameh, former senior vice president, Infosys, as the company’s new CEO and member of the Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2023.

Of late, some of top executives of Infosys and Wipro have left the company to become either CEO of global IT companies or CEO of smaller Indian rivals.

Early this year, Ravi Kumar, former president, Infosys joined Cognizant as its CEO. In June this year, Mohit Joshi, former president, Infosys joined smaller rival, Tech Mahindra as its CEO designate.

Similarly, former Chief Information Strategy Officer (CISO), Infosys, Vishal Salvi quit the company to join cybersecurity company Quickheal as the new CEO last month.

Last November, midcap IT firm Birlasoft appointed Angan Guha, as its CEO and MD, effective December 1, 2022. Guha was Wipro’s America 2 strategic market unit CEO in his last role in Wipro before moving to Birlasoft.