Infosys divests entire stake in Trifacta for $12 million

Bengaluru-based Infosys has divested its entire holding in Trifacta for $12 million, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Tuesday. The transaction was completed on August 29, 2022.

Infosys had made a minority investment of $10 million in Trifacta during 2016-19, a data engineering software company headquartered in San Francisco, US.

Trifacta, which was founded in 2012, has over the years raised more than $200 million in funding and counts Accel Partners, Greylock Partners, and Ignition Partners, among its investors.

Data analysts and data scientists have long relied on IT for access or for the preparation of diverse data. As part of the initial investment, Trifacta provided a data wrangling solution for the Infosys Information Platform (IIP) and Infosys’ other platforms and offerings.

“We see tremendous potential in self-service data preparation solutions like Trifacta to significantly help clients unlock the business value of their diverse and fast-growing big data assets. This investment underscores our commitment to our clients to introduce a complete stack of data management solutions that complement our data management and automation platforms,” Ritika Suri, then senior vice-president of Corporate Development at Infosys, said during the investment announcement in 2016. Suri resigned from Infosys in 2017.

IIP and Trifacta together had aimed to address a broad range of big data use cases across a variety of business solutions, including trade data analysis, regulatory reporting, insurance modeling and predictive maintenance.