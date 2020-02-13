Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law to be next British finance minister

By: |
Updated: February 13, 2020 6:22:43 PM

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak is the next finance minister of Britain, after the resignation of Sajid Javid.

Narayana MurthyN R Narayana Murthy’s daughter is married to Rishi Sunak. Sunak previously served Britain in the capacity of Chief Secretary to Treasury after he was first elected to parliament in 2015.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak is the next finance minister of Britain in a cabinet reshuffle, after the resignation of Sajid Javid, global news agency Reuters reported.  Rishi Sunak’s wife is the daughter of Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy will join Home Secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid earlier resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

Rishi Sunak previously served Britain in the capacity of Chief Secretary to Treasury after he was first elected to parliament in 2015. Before going to study politics and philosophy and economics at Oxford University, Rishi Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College. He also completed his MBA from Stanford University in the United States. He earlier worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs.

Related News

Also read: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day gains amid spike in coronavirus death toll; key things from today’s trade

During Boris Johnson’s first appointment as prime minister, Javid served as the finance minister or the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. After UK’s separation from the EU in January, Javid was expected to table the first budget of the country in the month of March. Geoffrey Cox, the UK’s attorney general, has also resigned.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law to be next British finance minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TikTok, Whatsapp, Twitter, FB bound to reveal info if govt asks; 400 million users to lose privacy
2Skill gap in cybersecurity: Setting up forensic university to help businesses tide over talent shortage
3Amazon chief Jeff Bezos buys Los Angeles-area estate for $165 million, says report