Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law to be next British finance minister

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law Rishi Sunak is the next finance minister of Britain in a cabinet reshuffle, after the resignation of Sajid Javid, global news agency Reuters reported. Rishi Sunak’s wife is the daughter of Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy will join Home Secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid earlier resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

Rishi Sunak previously served Britain in the capacity of Chief Secretary to Treasury after he was first elected to parliament in 2015. Before going to study politics and philosophy and economics at Oxford University, Rishi Sunak attended the prestigious Winchester College. He also completed his MBA from Stanford University in the United States. He earlier worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs.



During Boris Johnson’s first appointment as prime minister, Javid served as the finance minister or the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. After UK’s separation from the EU in January, Javid was expected to table the first budget of the country in the month of March. Geoffrey Cox, the UK’s attorney general, has also resigned.