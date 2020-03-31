Infosys CEO says time for govt, businesses to unite as coronavirus poses one of toughest challenges ever

Infosys Foundation is Bengaluru-headquartered IT company’s philanthropic and CSR arm.

With the whole world battling against the rise of coronavirus, Infosys CEO and managing director Salil Parekh emphasised on the need for businesses and governments to work together. Calling it one of the toughest challenges seen by humanity, he said: “At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments, civil society, as well as healthcare institutions to support the communities we live and serve in,” he said in a statement of Infosys Foundation. Infosys Foundation is Bengaluru-headquartered IT company’s philanthropic and CSR arm.

Many individuals and organizations have come together as the government races to contain the spread of the virus. Infosys Foundations has also extended its resources and technological capabilities both in the country and the US to help the most vulnerable sections of the society. “These are unprecedented times that require every section of the society to rise up to the challenge,” Sudha Murty, chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said.

Industrialists such as RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, and companies such as Ratan Tata-led Tata Group of companies and Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra & Mahindra Group have pledged support in the fight against coronavirus. Infosys Foundation has also committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting coronavirus. Half of this amount was committed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund. “If any state government, healthcare provider, or an NGO would like additional support in their relief efforts, please do reach out to us at foundation@infosys.com with your specific requests,” Infosys said.

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 1,252 in the country with at least 32 deaths so far. The nation is under a 21-day lockdown period till 14 April 2020 as India races to contain the spread of coronavirus. Several industries such as aviation, retail, hospitality and tourism have been the most affected from the outbreak.