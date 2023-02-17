Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as group HR head

IT major Infosys said on Friday it has appointed Shaji Mathew as group head of Human Resources (HR) effective March 22, 2023. Mathew will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

In his current role, Mathew is Infosys’ global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences. He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.

Mathew takes over as the group head of HR at a time when it is crucial for IT services companies to defend margins by reducing attrition and retaining top talent. Hiring, onboarding, and training of new talent adds to the cost of IT companies, thereby impacting margins.

Shaji is a rank holder from National Institute of Technology, Calicut and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.

Commenting on the appointment, Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys said, “Shaji has been with Infosys for over thirty years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organisation that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally.”

During his tenure at Infosys, Shankar has led the development of a strong employee value proposition, helped build a digital skills-based ecosystem, and enabled digital career paths for employees, Infosys said.