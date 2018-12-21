Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as new CFO

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 1:53 AM

MD Ranganath, the current CFO, had announced his resignation from the company in August for pursuing “professional opportunities in new areas”.

Infosys on Thursday announced that its board of directors has appointed Nilanjan Roy as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective March 1, 2019.

Salil Parekh, Infosys CEO & MD, said: “We are delighted to announce that Nilanjan will join Infosys as our CFO. He comes to us with extensive and rich global experience. We would like to express our deep appreciation to Jayesh Sanghrajka for taking charge as interim CFO and thank him for ably executing this very important responsibility.”

Nilanjan Roy joins Infosys from Bharti Airtel where he holds the position of global chief financial officer. Nilanjan has spent 13 years with Bharti Airtel, prior to which he worked for 15 years with Unilever.

He is a bachelor of commerce from the University of Delhi and is a chartered accountant.

Jayesh Sanghrajka will resume his responsibilities as the deputy CFO, effective March 1, 2019.

