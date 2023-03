Infosys appoints D Sundaram as lead Independent Director after Kiran Mazumdar retires

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw retired upon completion of her tenure on March 22, and D Sundaram took over as an independent director effective March 23, 2023.

Infosys appoints D Sundaram as lead Independent Director.

Infosys on Thursday announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the board and appointment of D Sundaram as the lead Independent Director, the company said in an exchange filing. While Shaw retired upon completion of her tenure on March 22, Sundaram took over effective March 23, 2023. The new appointment was based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram