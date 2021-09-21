Infosys announces collaboration with ServiceNow

"This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitisation needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors", it was stated.

IT services major Infosys on Tuesday announced its collaboration with digital workflow company ServiceNow to provide enterprise-level service management for customers in manufacturing industries.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will leverage its industry cloud blueprints, part of Infosys Cobalt, and deploy ServiceNow Operations Technology Management (OTM), to support manufacturing industries as they digitise their factories, floors, and plant operations.

Infosys will harness its Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Café, built on the Now Platform, along with ServiceNow OTM, to improve resilience and availability of critical OT systems across the manufacturing landscape, Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement.

“This collaboration will also be extended to address the OTM, factory and operations digitisation needs of customers across CPG, energy, and retail sectors”, it was stated.