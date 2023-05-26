InfoEdge posts Q4FY23 loss at Rs 272.83 crore, revenue up 27.9% at Rs 604.78 crore

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Friday posted Q4FY23 loss at Rs 272.83 crore as against a profit of Rs 628.89 crore in the same quarter last year. The loss during the quarter widened from Rs 116.53 crore in the December quarter. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 604.78 crore, up 27.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 472.95 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share on face value of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2022-23. Info Edge posted its total income for the quarter at Rs 169.69 crore with total expenses at Rs 440.97 crore versus an income of Rs 699.87 crore with total expenses at Rs 366.05 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Info Edge Q4FY23 performance across business verticals

Info Edge’s recruitment solutions posted quarter revenue at Rs 499.65 crore while 99acres clocked a revenue of Rs 75.55 crore during the fourth quarter of FY23. “Billing growth continues to be impacted by slowdown in IT hiring. The rest of the economy continues to be solid. We are particularly happy with the performance of our Non recruitment businesses,” said Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Info Edge.

The company posted standalone billing for the quarter at Rs 748.6 crore, up 15.3 per cent and for the full year, billing stood at Rs 2,366.3 crore, up 26.81 per cent on-year. “Billing including acquired operating businesses (Zwayam and DoSelect) for the quarter stood at Rs 770.4 crore, a growth of 15.8 per cent. FY’23 billing stood at Rs 2,433.4 crore, YOY growth of 28.7 per cent,” it said. Meanwhile, cash from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 412.9 crore and FY23 cash generation stood at Rs 1038.5 crore.

In standalone terms, recruitment solutions posted revenue at Rs 437.6 crore. Shiksha reported revenue of Rs 32.0 crore, uo 31.1 per cent on-year; 99acres reported revenue of Rs 75.5 crore for the quarter, up 23.3 per cent YOY; Jeevansathi revenues for the quarter was down 26.2 per cent at Rs 18.8 crore. Further, Naukri India attained the milestone of having 125k unique customers. The business realized an ARPU of 110k during FY23.