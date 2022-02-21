Infinix Zero 5G: Fast phone with snazzy display, competent cameras & long-lasting battery

Zero 5G is also Infinix’s first phone supported by the latest LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage. They help store and transfer large files, switch between multiple apps, and have uninterrupted gaming sessions at lightning speeds.

Infinix Mobility has steadily built a fine reputation for itself in the mobile phone market as a provider of smooth performing handsets that have high-end features at a mid-range price. With consumers warming up to 5G technology, the brand has debuted its first 5G smartphone, Zero 5G in the Indian market. Zero 5G comes packed with a rich display, Dimensity 900 chipset, great camera, long-lasting battery and an ergonomic design, all at a modest price tag of Rs 19,999. We check out some of its key features and overall performance.

Zero 5G is available in two colour variants; Skylight Orange with vegan leather back panel and Cosmic Black (our trial unit). Switched on, the phone comes to life in a jiffy and will impress you with its ultra-smooth display and design. The phone has a uni-curve styled panel. The camera module’s elegant Gradient Arc Camera neutralises the single-sheet rear panel with a uniform fluid curve, rendering the phone’s sleek contours a natural complement to the users’ own style.

On the display front, we are looking at a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPS IPS display with a whopping 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz of touch sampling rate, which ensures a smooth interaction between the users’ fingers, whether it’s zero-blur gaming or notably smoother scrolling of webpages and animations in apps.

Inside, the Zero 5G comes with a high-end MediaTek Density 900 processor. It has a 6-nanometer processor to ensure efficient power and battery capacity even for demanding users. Zero 5G is also Infinix’s first phone supported by the latest LPDDR5 RAM technology and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage. They help store and transfer large files, switch between multiple apps, and have uninterrupted gaming sessions at lightning speeds.

The device has the latest Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antennas to catch more frequencies for increasing the internet speed and transfer speed by 1.7x, when compared with Wi-Fi 5. Operating on the latest Android 11, Zero 5G promises its users lag-free content consumption through its extended 13 GB RAM through memfusion. The 8GB/128GB variant takes an external memory of 5GB from the internal storage and adds to the existing RAM to ensure a seamless shift between multiple apps without any hitch.

On the camera front, Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera set up with 48 MP as the primary camera lens, a 13 MP Portrait lens, a 2MP Depth Lens, and quad-LED flashlights. The 13 MP portrait lens in the camera section comes with 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom that can capture great close-ups of distant objects in any scenario. The device also comes with a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features such as Slow Motion video mode allowing users to capture videos at 960 FPS from the rear camera and 4K videos at 30 FPS from the front/rear camera, capturing AI night selfies with dual LED flashlight, and the Super Night mode both in front and rear camera. Zero 5G camera also features multiple dynamic night and style filters to ensure an immersive experience in photography for the users.

Zero 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that sustains the power of the smartphone even after long hours of heavy usage. The battery is backed by a 33W high-voltage and low-current fast-charging technology certified by TUV Rheinland.

Overall, we were quite impressed with Zero 5G phone’s performance during the evaluation period. It is fast and responsive, the cameras are competent and the battery is long-lasting. In short, this phone will complement the styles of trendy young consumers.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 168.73mm x 76.53mm x 8.77mm, 199g weight

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ Punch Hole display

Processor: Dimensity 900 6nm Octa-Core 64 bit processor

Operating system: XOS 10.0 based on Android 11

Memory & storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Camera: 48MP + 13MP + 2MP (rear), 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W Super Fast Charging

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999