Infinix S5 PRO: Design, display and camera are top-notch

There might be remote working obligations for many among us to earn our daily bread, but the fact remains – people are simply bored in the confines of their homes. The agony has grown manifold for the unfortunate lot (myself included) who have electronic equipment—mobile phones, home appliances, television sets—that are in urgent need of service and repair. One thing’s for sure, consumers are desperate to pick up new mobile phones and that’s music to the ears of device makers.

Towards this, a not-so-old Infinix mobile phone can be a worthy option. We are talking about the Infinix S5 Pro that got neglected amidst the deluge of Covid-19 related developments. S5 Pro has a good design, sturdy build and pretty decent performance—all sold at a reasonable price point of Rs 9,999. The device is basically designed keeping in mind the country’s youth; it runs on Android 10 and offers a 16MP AI Pop-up selfie camera. Let us take a look at some of its key features and performance.

Infinix is a brand from Transsion Holdings. Its new offering comes across as a good-looking phone with a 3D Glass finish on back and 2.5D glass on front, giving its body a rich feel. The S5 Pro comes in two vibrant colours—Forest Green and Violet. The phone is surprisingly thin and comfortable to hold. There’s a multifunctional fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature from the safety point of view. S5 Pro’s Face Unlock recognises multiple facial point information and unlocks the phone in just 0.3 seconds.

The S5 Pro comes with an immersive 6.53-inch FHD+ Full View display that provides zero distraction in the viewing experience. Its 19.5:9 aspect ratio comes with narrow bezels, offering maximum on-screen view to users. The device comes with 91% of screen to body ratio that gives edge to edge access of the display. With 480 NITS brightness, 403 PPI density and 1500:1 contrast ratio, S5 Pro offers a very good video viewing experience. It also comes with DTS-HD Surround sound which gives a decent cinematic sound experience to its users.

Probing the innards, S5 Pro offers 4GB DDR4 RAM and a 64 GB storage capacity. It is backed by Helio P35 64 bit Octa-Core processor with 12nm FinFET, 2.3GHz CPU frequency. The phone runs on a massive 4000 mAh battery that provides enough juice to last two days of moderate use.

On the camera front, there’s a 16MP AI Pop-up selfie camera, f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. Put simply, selfie lovers will love this device. Its AI Portrait and 3D Face Beauty mode enhances the quality of clicked selfies. There’s a Drop Protection feature that makes the camera auto-retract in case it falls off from your hands. It also has downward pressure protection. Company officials inform that the S5 Pro offers a seamless 150,000 times Lift lifecycle for its Pop-up camera, which means that it will work for more than eight years if opened 50 times a day.

It also comes equipped with dust and splash protection, giving it the durability that every selfie-lover seeks. Let me also mention that the Pop-up selfie camera of S5 Pro is equipped to make 15 second videos that you can share on social media.

At the rear, the S5 Pro offers a 48MP AI Triple camera with Dual LED Flash. Its Pro Photography modes can detect nine types of scenes—Portrait, Night, HDR, Portrait night, Portrait HDR, PetFood, Flowers and Street—making it the device that every photography enthusiast will love to have.

Trust me, the S5 Pro ticks all the boxes right. In terms of real-world performance, this phone is fairly good. It looks sharp, performs well, has a solid battery life and provides a great user experience at an attractive price.

Specifications:

n Display: 6.53-inch FHD+ Full

View display

n Processor: Helio P35 64 bit Octa-Core processor

n Operating system:

Android 10

n Memory & storage:

4GB RAM, 64 GB storage

n Camera: 48MP AI triple (rear), 16MP AI Pop-up selfie camera (front)

n Battery: 4000mAh

n Estimated street

price: Rs 9,999