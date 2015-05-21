Infineon Started World’s First Volume Production of Next Generation Automotive Power MOSFETs on 300-Millimeter Thin-Wafer Technology

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is the first company worldwide manufacturing automotive power MOSFETs on 300-millimeter thin wafers. The first product family OptiMOS™ 5 40V is optimized for CO 2 reduction applications. The products are manufactured at Infineon’s fab in Villach, Austria.

“With the automotive power MOSFETs in 300-millimeter thin-wafer technology Infineon strengthens its technology and market leadership,“ says Jochen Hanebeck, President of the Automotive Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “Infineon ensures to offer high-performance automotive power MOSFETs in large scale volume production at competitive price. Our automotive customers will benefit from supply security and our long-term productivity roadmap of the 300-millimeter production line.”

Infineon’s leading 300-millimeter thin-wafer technology is a key basis for performance improvements of next-generation automotive power MOSFET product families. Thin-wafer technology minimizes power losses and enables compact MOSFET designs for high system efficiency and power density. With wafer thinning down to 60µm (0.06mm) OptiMOS 5 power semiconductors on 300-millimeter thin-wafer technology are among the world’s thinnest. For comparison: A sheet of standard writing paper features about 110µm (0.11mm).

Thanks to the 50 percent larger wafer diameter compared to standard 200-millimeter wafers, two-and-a-half times as many chips can be produced on each 300-millimeter wafer.

Performance leading OptiMOS 5 40V automotive power MOSFETs

Infineon starts its OptiMOS 5 thin-wafer product portfolio with 40V variants in a S308 package (TSDSON-8) with a small footprint dimension of only 3.3 x 3.3mm.

Compared to the previous OptiMOS generation, the OptiMOS 5 40V products feature a 40 percent reduction in on-resistance R DS(on) and further minimize power losses. In addition, they offer a 35 percent lower Figure of Merit R DS(on) xQ g to further optimize switching behavior. As a result, the OptiMOS 5 40V products deliver high power density and energy efficiency for a broad range of automotive BLDC and H-bridge drive applications such as power window, door control, sun roof, fuel pumps, and also valve control and fast switching DC/DC converters.

Availability

OptiMOS 5 40V products are available in S308 package (TSDSON-8) with R DS(on) ranging from 2.8mOhm to 8.4mOhm. The OptiMOS 5 40V S3O8 products are available in high volume.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductors. Infineon offers products and system solutions addressing three central challenges to modern society: energy efficiency, mobility, and security. In the 2014 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of Euro 4.3 billion with about 29,800 employees worldwide. In January 2015, Infineon acquired US-based International Rectifier Corporation, a leading provider of power management technology, with revenues of USD 1.1 billion (fiscal year 2014 ending June 29) and approximately 4,200 employees.

Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

