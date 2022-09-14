Industry players to discuss ways to cut energy cost, adopt new technologies: Mercom India

Over 300 players from various sectors, including solar, steel and cement, will gather in Coimbatore on Friday to discuss ways to reduce their energy costs amid government’s push towards use of renewable energy. The ‘C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022’ on September 16 will also see participation from players operating in foundry, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, engineering, automation, spinning mills and textiles sectors, organiser Mercom India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers, particularly those with large power requirements, across India are plagued with mounting power bills. This event is designed to foster collaboration between C&I companies and leading renewable energy solution providers, it said.

The participants will get access to case studies, advanced technologies, business models, financing mechanisms and regulatory guidance from leading rooftop solar developers and open access power providers, the statement said.

“We are working towards helping the industry realise the prime minister’s aim to install 300 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2030. The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the C&I sector, save costs and protect the environment by going green,” Mercom India’s Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said in the statement. Around 250-300 players are expected to attend the event, she said.

Some of the C&I entities and large institutions to be present at the event include Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Sembcorp India, state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India, Essel Group, Maxwell Auto Components, Altilium and Solis.

Industry bodies including Southern Chamber of Commerce and India Industry (SICCI), South India Textile Research Association and Coimbatore Pipe Merchants Association are also attending the event.

A subsidiary of US-based Mercom Capital Group, Mercom Communications India is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.