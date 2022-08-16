Industry captains celebrate India@75, hails PM’s ‘panch pran’

India Inc has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development strategy ‘panch pran’, which lays down five resolutions for citizens to fulfil and ensure that the country becomes a developed nation in the next 25 years.

The prime minister, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, outlined the goals – a developed India, freedom from the idea of servility, pride in heritage, unity and solidarity and fulfilling one’s duty.

“The prime minister has rightly stressed on today’s youth to take forward the development agenda over the Amrit Kaal (perfect time) period of the next 25 years,” Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Bajaj said.

“Some reforms that will be crucial to help us achieve our goals in the next 25 years include factor market reforms and their implementation, focusing on education and healthcare sectors and fostering public-private partnership in these areas, strengthening agriculture and agri exports, privatisation initiatives, financial sector reforms, increasing global competitiveness of Indian products and greater synergy between the Centre, states and citizens,” Bajaj said, adding that the industry body has embarked on creating a vision for India@100.

“In this Amrit kaal, everyone’s effort is necessary, and this collective effort will bring results. This collective endeavor of ‘Team India’ will turn our dreams into reality,” Ficci president Sanjiv Mehta said, adding women empowerment and dignity, as highlighted by the prime minister, is an absolute necessity. “The economic impact of achieving gender equality in India is estimated to be $700 billion of added GDP by 2025,” Mehta said. According to him, while the PM’s emphasis on the need for self-sufficiency in the energy sector can hardly be over-stressed, the Indian industry is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this goal.

The who’s who of India Inc, including Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani and Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, also joined the celebrations.

“As we celebrate 75 years of freedom, India stands on the threshold of infinite opportunities and accelerated growth. Powered by the aspirations and dreams of our youth, the greatest democracy’s story is only beginning. There can be no stopping India. Jai Hind,” Adani said in a tweet.

Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita and grandson Prithvi celebrated Independence Day – they were seen waiving the tri-colour in a video.

“We, Essarities, pledge to rededicate ourselves with new vision and renewed vigour, using our 50 years of experience and entrepreneurship to participate in nation building and leading the movement for clean India, green India; that’s is our Dream India,” Prashant Ruia, director at Essar Capital, said.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji tweeted: “Celebrating India@75 with pride and respect. Happy Independence day to my motherland!”

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka’s tweet attracted many eyeballs. “75 years back 2 countries got independence: One is growing to be one of the world’s largest economies, the other is on the brink of disaster. One leads in technology, IT, and science, the other in terrorism. One a vibrant democracy, the other a political basket case. Tell me why?”

“When we got freedom, the world doubted our capability. But today, after 75 years, I am proud to see the country we have built,” Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, tweeted. “From start-ups to sports, our youth have surpassed the world’s expectations. In the next 25 years, we will build the world’s leading technology hub, even better than Silicon Valley. With disruptive technology, we will soon transform ourselves into an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

While Tata Consultancy Services tweeted pictures of celebrations at its campuses, Tata Power Community Development Trust produced and distributed more than 12,000 national flags across communities. Other group companies such as Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals, and top firms such as L&T joined the Twitterati in celebrating the Independence Day.