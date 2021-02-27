Industry bodies need to market West Bengal’s ‘dynamic image’: official

The logistics vertical has a "huge growth potential" in the state with e-commerce warehousing, aggregators starting businesses here.

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Saturday. Industrialisation suffered in West Bengal due to general economic slowdown in the past few years, but despite that, a lot of investments fructified and projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees are lined up in the state, officials said earlier.

“The industry associations and chambers of commerce have to take up the initiative in marketing the dynamic image of West Bengal and their members’ real-life experiences in doing business here will have more impact than roadshows,” Yadav said in an interactive session with CII (Eastern Region) members.

“The role of the government has now changed from ‘working for the industry’ to ‘working with the industry’ in terms of providing an enabling ecosystem, infrastructure, making industrial parks, assisting with skilling and re-skilling human resources,” she said.

Yadav said that the need of the hour is to showcase that the state has the highest number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country with good employment potential and also how traditional sectors like metals and metallurgy and food processing are performing.

The logistics vertical has a “huge growth potential” in the state with e-commerce warehousing, aggregators starting businesses here. The state is one of the leading exporters in India especially in gems and jewellery and machinery, she said.