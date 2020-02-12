Industry 4.0: Pune can be epicentre of fourth industrial revolution

Pune has a perfect amalgam to lead in the fourth industrial revolution.

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India is running a global pilot at its brand new adhesive manufacturing facility in Pune – a smart factory – for implementing fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0). Bajaj Auto and Bharat Forge are investing heavily in specific areas of Industry 4.0 relevant to their industry. GE manufacturing plant in Chakan has become a model for Industry 4.0.

Pune has the potential to become the epicentre of Industry 4.0 adoption and be a provider not for Indian market but also for global markets with its vibrant manufacturing industry, IT and engineering services industry, premier research institutes, start-up hub and enabling organizations and programmes, said the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) and QLEAP Academy report on Industry 4.0. The city has a perfect amalgam to lead in the fourth industrial revolution and become a major hub in India. It also has a place for start-ups which are coming out with solutions to address problem areas of the manufacturing sector, the report added.

Pune is one of the hubs created by the department of heavy industries for Smart Automated Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub. The Centre for Industry 4.0 Lab in Pune is working developing capabilities and educate on smart manufacturing technologies. Their lab is slated to come up at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The Software Technology Parks of India, Pune, has launched MOTION – an automotive centre of excellence in autonomous, connected, electric and shared mobility. All the dots are getting connected.

The report suggests that there is opportunity to build digital twin, a virtual copy of the physical world of every component, manufacturing plant, products, processes and environment of the industry. The city can build on the capabilities of data science, analytics and IT and be a hub for cognitive systems, build Industry 4.0 talent factory, create entrepreneurs in 3D computer simulations, rapid prototyping, IoT, 3D printing, AR, cybersecurity, cloud and robotics.

According to the report, large manufacturing companies in Pune are readying to use sensors, IoT, data analytics, AI and other technologies the MSMEs are yet to join this transformation. The MCCIA conducted a study of 10 MSMEs to check their preparedness for Industry 4.0 and found that while they were using industrial automation solutions but have not reached the Industry 4.0 compliant smart factory standards. Maharashtra has set a target of achieving 13% growth in manufacturing, attract investments worth `10 lakh crore and create 40 lakh jobs by 2023-24 and Pune could play a role in boosting manufacturing by leading the Industry 4.0 transformation.