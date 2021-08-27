Industrialists should be state’s brand ambassadors: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said that Maharashtra, while turning this challenge into an opportunity, has worked to provide relief to industries and businesses even during the Corona period and has started many new ventures.

“A Maharashtra CM should never need to go outside his state as other chief ministers come here to attract businesses. The industrialists of the state themselves should be the state’s brand ambassadors,” chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday.

Delivering the key-note address at the Loksatta -MIDC Industry Conclave, Thackeray said the state has given priority to creating an industry-friendly environment. A department-wise ‘industry map’ was being readied keeping in view the regional characteristics and availability of infrastructure. In addition, a one-window scheme and efforts to make available skilled manpower were being pursued. Moreover, the government was also working to provide more facilities to industry and also to reduce electricity tariffs, even while ensuring the state develops in a balanced manner, the CM observed.

Immense employment opportunities are hidden in the tourism sector, he said, adding the sector has been given the status of a hospitality industry.

The CM said the state government stands firmly behind investors and would continue to do so. The state’s industrial progress, which is on its way to reaching a trillion-dollar capacity, is testament to the improvement in the infrastructure facilities. “There is an immense need to provide work to people post covid and if it is not done, instability and chaos could ensue,” the CM observed. Saying local people needed to be taken into confidence about the industries and businesses to be set up in their areas, Chief Minister Thackeray congratulated LokSatta for organizing the conclave. “Although we are trying to get our lives back on track in a time of crisis, one of the many challenges we face is of people’s livelihoods and it’s important take care of it,” he said.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra, while turning this challenge into an opportunity, has worked to provide relief to industries and businesses even during the Corona period and has started many new ventures.

“Today, while the incidence of corona seems to have decreased a bit, so we have started some things slowly. This time is being used to determine the strategic aspects of what we have done and what we should do, and Maharashtra has come forward with a sense of “belonging” for investors.