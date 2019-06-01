Industrialist B M Khaitan, former boss of Eveready Industries, passes away at 92 years

Veteran industrialist Brij Mohan Khaitan, who was till very recently the chairman of dry cell battery maker Eveready Industries and tea plantation major McLeod Russel, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92 years at his residence in Kolkata. B M Khaitan, the head of the Williamson Magor group, which controls Eveready and McLeod Russel, was suffering from old-age ailments, the report said citing sources. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered her condolences on the demise of B M Khaitan. \u201cSaddened at the passing away of noted industrialist BM Khaitan Ji. He was a much-respected elder statesman of the business community of Bengal. My condolences to his family, his colleagues and his friends,\u201d she wrote in a tweet. Khaitan was mulling selling the Eveready business, which is a 100-year-old brand, in order to raise money to pare group debt. The group\u2019s other company McLeod Russel is the world\u2019s largest bulk tea producer.