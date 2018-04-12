Industrial Model Township, Sohna: HSIIDC proposes to develop it under PPP mode

HSIIDC has proposed development of IMT spread across 1,292 acres of land through PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. (Photo: IE)

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has decided to venture into a joint development of integrated Industrial Model Township (IMT), Sohna under PPP mode. “HSIIDC is exploring the possibility of partnering with the world’s best in the field of development of state-of-the- art industrial infrastructure that will usher in a new era of rapid development, investment and employment opportunities in the region,” a spokesperson of the Corporation said today.

He also informed that a pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on April 30. HSIIDC has proposed development of IMT spread across 1,292 acres of land through PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. The proposed IMT will span around to the north of Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway in Mewat region. “The site has immense locational advantage. It is located at the intersection of NH2-48A and KMP Expressway about 36 km south of the Sohna Chowk, Gurugram. State Government’s recent announcement of setting up of a five km long elevated corridor from Subash Chowk to Sohna Road after Badshapur village would further reduce the travel time to Gurugram.

“It forms part of the National Capital Region and is located at approximately 50 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport,” he said. The proposed IMT is envisaged for development of this industrially backward region of Mewat through a Joint Development Model wherein expertise, efficiency and financial resources of private player will help in setting up of world class Industrial Township thus, unveiling the untapped industrial potential of the region, he said.

HSIIDC has already invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for development of IMT, the spokesperson added. HSIIDC, Haryana Government’s nodal agency for development of industrial infrastructure, has already developed six IMTs, including at Manesar, Bawal, Rohtak and Mewat.