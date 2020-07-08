Industrial activities in Chhattisgarh pick up pace

Between March and June, 258 new industrial units received capital investment of nearly Rs 550 crore, providing employment to 3,360 people. (Representational image)

Production in about 80% of the industrial units in Chhattisgarh has resumed following precautionary measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As lockdown measures begin to ease, the pace of industrial activities in the state has picked up with nearly 1.5 lakh people getting employment.

Between March and June, 258 new industrial units received capital investment of nearly Rs 550 crore, providing employment to 3,360 people. During this period, iron and steel industries have produced 27 lakh metric tons of iron. Further, the state government released a grant of Rs 103 crore to 848 industrial units, while 282 industrial units were given concession in stamp duty.