Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday posted its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 2124.50 crore, up 30.2 per cent on-year, in line with the estimates. The bank had recorded a profit of Rs 1631.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Its Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 18 per cent to Rs 5862.5 crore from Rs 4125.3 crore on-year.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 19:23 IST