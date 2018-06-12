​​​
  3. ‘Indulgence is South Indian food’: Arun Iyer, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas

Published: June 12, 2018 12:01 AM
take 5, Arun Iyer, Lowe Lintas Arun Iyer, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading The Better Angels of our Nature by Steven Pinker. I want to read The Idea Factory by Jon Gertner.

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

Michael Madana Kamarajan — the evergreen Tamil comedy movie starring Kamal Haasan. It has been a while since I last saw it. Also, I love the TV series Peaky Blinders.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Professional badminton player.

My wanderlust

I love the Napa Valley in San Francisco. I want to go to the North East of India.

Indulgence is…

South Indian food.

— As told to Ananya Saha

