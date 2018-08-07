Indra Nooyi decides to hang up boots as PepsiCo CEO: Here are 4 key takeaways from her inspiring career

Indra Nooyi holds the credit for being regularly named among the world’s 100 most powerful women. (Reuters)

Indra Nooyi who served as PepsiCo CEO for 12 long years has finally decided to call it a day as the top boss at the global beverage giant. According to the company statement, the corporate veteran will step down from the position on October 3 this year. She served the global behemoth for 24 long years. She was the first ever woman to be appointed the CEO at PepsiCo, in the year 2006. Company President Ramon Laguarta, who has held the post since 2017, will takeover the position of CEO after her. Indra Nooyi will remain chairman of PepsiCo till 2019.

Indra Nooyi holds the credit for being regularly named among the world’s 100 most powerful women.The 62-year old businesswoman ranked 11th in the Power Women 2017 list.

It was earlier in the month of February this year, the topmost cricket body, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that she would join the ICC Board as its first independent female director in the month of June.

Indra Nooyi is an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta alumni. It was in the year 1994,she joined the chips-to-soda manufacturer and soon worked her way up to become the CFO in 2001. She had replaced Steven Reinemund as the CEO of the company.

Indra Nooyi directed the global strategy of the company for over a decade and also led to PepsiCo’s restructuring. It included the 1997 divestiture of Tricon, which is now known as Yum! Brands.

She is widely known to speak on various issues such as work-life balance as well as women empowerment. Recently, she had shared that her mother wanted her to get married at 22.

“Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead such an extraordinary company. Guided by our philosophy of Performance with Purpose — delivering sustained performance while making more nutritious products, limiting our environmental footprint and lifting up all the communities we serve — we’ve made a more meaningful impact in people’s lives than I ever dreamed possible,” Indra Nooyi said in a statement yesterday.