IndiGo’s revised web-check in charges: Can you be denied a seat if you don’t pre-book? What IndiGo says

IndiGo passengers can no longer select their seats prior to reaching the airport free of charge.

After India’s airline IndiGo announced that it will charge a fee for its web-check in facility, customers are now intrigued by an important question– can they be denied a seat in case they don’t pre-book? When the same query was posed to IndiGo on Twitter, the budget airline said that passengers will definitely get a seat at the counter, as bookings are made subject to the seat availability. However, users pointed out to the airline a few cases wherein passengers were denied seats for flights between Mumbai to Nagpur, and the staff requested the passengers to take a later flight.

Hi! You will definitely get a seat at the counter, as bookings are made subject to the seat availability. ~Syed. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 25, 2018



“Staff literally on feet requesting one passenger to take later flight with all promises,” said a Twitter user. However, the low cost carrier did not respond directly to the concerned user on the micro-blogging website. When a Twitter user pointed out that IndiGo website mentions that some seats are still available for free at the time of web-check in, attaching a link from their website, IndiGo responded by saying, “We will raise it to our team for further review.”

Hey @IndiGo6E if “bookings are made subject to the seat availablity”. Please explain this https://t.co/RrWFOUix1F — @kingslyj (@kingslyj) November 25, 2018



When a Twitter user asked if infants will be allocated seat, IndiGo responded by saying that, “..A child passenger above the age of 2 yrs will be allocated a seat and the same goes for each passenger.” Interestingly, passengers traveling under corporate booking are entitled to seats free of charges, according to the budget carrier.

Hi, we will raise it to our team for further review. ~Keshav — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 26, 2018



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet, “MoCA has noted that airlines are now charging for web check-in for all seats. We are reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.”