IndiGo’s non-stop Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore flight fare starts at Rs 6,399; check how much ticket to Delhi costs

IndiGo’s new international flights: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced new non-stop flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bangalore and New Delhi. Represesntative Image: Reuters

IndiGo’s new international flights: Budget carrier IndiGo has announced new non-stop flights to Kuala Lumpur from Bangalore and New Delhi and vice versa. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Kuala Lumpur-Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi, effective from November 15 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 6,399. The Malaysia’s capital city will be IndiGo’s twelfth international destination, the budget carrier said in a statement.

IndiGo’s international routes

At a starting price of Rs 6,399, non-stop international flights from Kuala Lumpur to Bangalore can be availed by the flyers. The Bangalore-Kuala Lumpur flight is available at a fare beginning at Rs 7,199. The Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flight is available at a starting fare of Rs 7,399. The flights flying from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi is priced at a starting fare of Rs. 8,899.

How to book IndiGo flights

Those willing to book their return flight from Kuala Lumpur to either Delhi or Bangalore can book tickets via IndiGo’s official website goindigo.in.

IndiGo fleet

At present, IndiGo has a fleet comprising of 184 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The budget airline offers over 1200 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 9 international destinations.

Meanwhile, private carrier IndiGo on Monday began its direct flights from Gorakhpur to New Delhi. The flight was flagged off by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of the Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, his deputy Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and state’s Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’.