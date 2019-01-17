IndiGo’s ‘Kumbh Mela 2019’ offer: Grab flight tickets for as low as Rs 3,411; check details

By: | Published: January 17, 2019 2:53 PM

Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with a discount offer for the devotees planning to visit Allahabad to explore Kumbh Mela 2019.

Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with a discount offer for the devotees planning to visit Allahabad to explore Kumbh Mela 2019. The airline is offering ticket fares starting at Rs 3,411, the airline said on the official website. “Kick-start 2019 on a religious note. Fly with us to explore the world’s largest religious festival – Kumbh Mela and take a dip in the sacred city, Allahabad,” the airline said.

IndiGo is offering discounted flight to Allahabad from different Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, among others under the sale offer (Ud chalein, Kumbh ki ore?).

Ahmedabad-Allahabad via Bengaluru; Hyderabad-Allahabad via Bengaluru; Indore-Allahabad via Bengaluru; Mumbai-Allahabad via Bengaluru; Pune- Allahabad via Bengaluru are some of the routes applicable under the offer.

The interested customers can check the air carrier’s official website for more details.

Meanwhile, recently the low cost airline had announced a sale offer using which the interested customers could book domestic flight tickets for just Rs 899 (all-inclusive). Under the same offer, the flyers could also grab flight tickets for just Rs 3,399 (all-inclusive) on international routes of the airline, the airline had then said. The bookings for the offer started January 9, 2019 and ended January 13, 2019.

The four-day offer by the airline (‘New Year New Sale’) was valid for travel from January 24, 2019 to April 15, 2019, according to the official website of the airline. The discount offer was valid on non-stop flights on various sectors across the airline’s network.

