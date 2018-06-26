IndiGo’s chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar quits

Sanjay Kumar has stepped down with effect from July 15.

In yet another churn in the top management at country’s largest airline IndiGo, its chief commercial officer (CCO) Sanjay Kumar has stepped down with effect from July 15, the airline said in a statement on Monday. Kumar leaves IndiGo after a stable career of 12 years and his exit is close on the heels to the earlier high-profile resignation of Aditya Ghosh , IndiGo’s president. Kumar is believed to be close to Ghosh and played an important role in making IndiGo a commercial success right from the beginning of the airline till now.

Taking over as the CCO will be current chief strategy officer William Boulter, another expat in the top management at IndiGo, believed to be one of the reasons that made Ghosh exit IndiGo.

“The last 12 years at IndiGo has been the most satisfying and rewarding experience of my career. I am extremely proud to have been a part of commercial success of the airline,” Kumar said. He is quitting the airline to pursue other career interests.

“I am grateful for all his hard work since he joined in January 2007, I would like to thank Sanjay for all he has done for the Company in making IndiGo the airline it is,” said IndiGo interim CEO Rahul Bhatia.

IndiGo, which offers 1,086 daily flights with a fleet of 153 narrow-body and six regional ATR aircraft, has plans to fly international on long–haul routes soon. It currently offers flights to 42 domestic destinations and eight international ones.