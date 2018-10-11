IndiGo’s Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight returns just after take-off; why it happened, read entire story

It is now nearly two years that IndiGo is undergoing troubles with Pratt & Whitney engines.

An IndiGo flight en route Ahmedabad from Bengaluru returned shortly after takeoff just as pilots witnessed oil pressure loss in the left engine. The problem was preliminarily identified as new problem arisen in the Pratt & Whitney engine. “On October 8, an IndiGo A320 aircraft (VT-IVB) operated flight 6E452 from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad returned back to Bengaluru. During the flight, the captain observed loss of indication of engine number 1 oil pressure. The pilot followed his procedures and landed back to Bengaluru. VT-IVB was withdrawn from service for further checks at Bengaluru. Another aircraft was routed to operate this sector,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The regulator has taken the note of the incident, The Indian Express reported citing an unidentified senior official at DGCA. Pratt & Whitney, the engine maker has recommended carrying out replacement of the engine, the same official also informed. The replacement is expected to happen later this week, he also said.

It is now nearly two years that IndiGo is undergoing troubles with Pratt & Whitney engines resulting in grounding of nearly ten aircrafts at a point in 2017. At present, just one A320neo aircraft that is operated by the airline is grounded.

Meanwhile, with a market share of 41.9 percent as of August 2018, budget carrier IndiGo is country’s largest airline. The airline began its operations in August 2006. The low cost airline now has 191 aircrafts in its fleet today. IndiGo currently operates flights to fifty seven destinations – 48 domestic and 9 international.