IndiGo withdraws 3 flights from Jammu airport: Official

Budget carrier IndiGo has withdrawn three flights from Jammu to major destinations in India even though the airport is being expanded, a senior official said Wednesday. “IndiGo has withdrawn three flights from Jammu.

Two flights were withdrawn recently and one during the summer season,” Jammu Airport Director V K Gautam told PTI.

Three flights have been withdrawn from Jammu to destinations such as Jaipur, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Amritsar. “They have not given any specific reason for the withdrawal,” Gautam said, adding that this withdrawal has come at a time when the Jammu airport is being expanded.

He said the decision has burdened other operators and passengers are facing problems. He said talks are on with the airline to restore the flights.