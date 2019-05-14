IndiGo wins big, gets 38 of Jet Airways’ 118 plum Delhi slots

Grabbing a total 127 slots out of 766 vacated by Jet Airways, IndiGo has got hold of the second most number of slots after rival SpiceJet.

Budget carrier IndiGo has emerged as an unintended beneficiary of the Jet Airways debacle with it first expanding its market share to 47% and then getting 38 out of 118 plum Delhi slots which were earlier held by Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reported citing unidentified sources. Grabbing a total 127 slots out of 766 vacated by Jet Airways, IndiGo has got hold of the second most number of slots after rival SpiceJet, which has 130 slots, mostly of Mumbai. Vistara is third in the list, with a total of 110 slots.

The committee comprising officials from DGCA, Airport Authority of India and private airport operators has allocated 479 Jet slots so far which have been distributed among GoAir, AirAsia India and Air India as well, CNBC-TV18 said. While the committee was distributing the slots, Jet Airways employees protested vehemently stating that the airline would have no hope for revival if its slots are given to other carriers. The committee in response had assured that the Jet will have priority in getting its slots back upon its revival.

Earlier, a report from Prabhudas Lilladher revealed that other airlines have benefitted from the Jet’s loss. However, IndiGo had grabbed the largest share of the pie. The report said that the carrier had taken advantage of the Jet Airways tragedy and the erstwhile grounding of Boeing 737 Max. “IndiGo further consolidated its leadership position in the domestic market (pax carried) as its market share expanded… to 47%,” said the report. IndiGo has been a forerunner in the Indian aviation industry nevertheless with it being the largest domestic carrier in the number of passengers carried. The airline has had a stronghold of the market ever since March 2018, per the DGCA data.

It is not just the domestic carriers who have benefited from the Jet debacle. The same was confirmed by Jet Airways’ Ashish Mohati, President of JAMEWA (Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s Welfare Association), as well who told Financial Express Online that international carriers have jumped to make the best of Jet crisis in international airs. “British Airways immediately stopped its flight to London and Johannesburg and now is flying more aircraft to India to cater to our passengers [Jet Airways],” he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian aviation industry has been reeling under Jet Airways crisis since April 2019. The airline had announced a temporary shutdown of its operation on 17 April 2019 after months of struggling to stay afloat.

