IndiGo Web check-in is now chargeable!

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 6:29 PM

Under the revised policy, IndiGo passengers can no longer select their seats prior to reaching the airport free of cost.

Tata’s low-cost airlines IndiGo has started charging a fee for its web check-in facility. Under the revised policy, IndiGo passengers can no longer select their seats prior to reaching the airport free of cost.

The only way passengers can check-in for free now is through the airport check-in kiosks. The passengers will be allocated seats as per the availability. There will be no option to choose the seats.

This new policy came to light after a passenger wrote on Twitter about his IndiGo web check-in experience. He wrote, “Hi @IndiGo6E. So one can’t do a web check-in without selecting a seat, and all seat selection is against a fee. Are you effectively charging for a web check-in now?”

While replying, the airlines made it clear that there is a revised policy in place, through which the web check-in option is now chargeable. “As per our revised policy, all seats will be chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively, you may check-in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per the availability,” the Twitter account of IndiGo responded.

A Twitter user asked whether there is any chance of not getting a seat after reaching the airport for the check-in. Indigo replied, “You will definitely get a seat at the counter, as bookings are made subject to the seat availability.”

Another user asked if the tickets bought together with the same PNR will get seats together, to which IndiGo clarified that the same is not guaranteed. To get the seats together, one will have to do it through the web check-in. Else, they will have to go for the free seats, which will be allotted as per availability.

However, web check-in for the seats booked for corporate use, are still available for web check-in free of cost.

