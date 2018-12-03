IndiGo web check-in fiasco: Do celebs, politicians pay for preferred seats? Here’s what 78% Indians say

Last week, budget-carrier IndiGo faced public ire when it said that seat selection in the airline via web check-in would be chargeable.

Last week, budget-carrier IndiGo faced public ire when it said that seat selection in the airline via web check-in would be chargeable. Soon, it clarified that passengers can pre-book free seats but with a rider. (Read here) This led to heated debate over the next few days on the social media. Even the Ministry of Aviation had to say that it took note of the situation and would look into the matter.

Over the issue of preferred seats, while 51% said that at least half of the seats in airlines must be available for no charge during booking and web check-in, a whopping 78% said that they felt VIPs — celebrities, politicians, bureaucrats — get preferred seats with any payment, a survey by LocalCircles showed.

“Many of us may have experienced, observed or heard VIPs get excellent seats when they

travel by all economy flights. In most cases, if a celebrity, politician or bureaucrat is travelling there is a very high chance of they being in the first few rows,” the survey, which got 23,000 response, noted.

Also Read: IndiGo gets some hilarious ideas on Twitter after it decides to charge for web check-ins

The 78% of the people surveyed said the clout of VIPs gets them the seat without payment, while only 6% disagreed.

In an earlier poll, passengers also showed unhappiness over ticket cancellation charges and baggage charges. Nearly 75% Indians want ticket cancellation charges to be 20% of the airfare and excess baggage charges in airlines to be Rs 150 per kg.