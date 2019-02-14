IndiGo Valentine’s Day offer: Airline extends last date to book flight tickets for as low as Rs 899

IndiGo offer: The offer is available for travel between February 26, 2019 to September 26, 2019, according to the IndiGo website.

IndiGo offer: Private carrier IndiGo has extended the Valentine’s Day sale till February 14, 2019 from February 13, 2019 earlier. Under the offer, customers can book domestic and international flights starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively. The offer is available for travel between February 26, 2019 to September 26, 2019, according to the IndiGo website.

A few of the attractively priced routes include Delhi-Mumbai which costs nearly Rs 2,424 on September 19, 2019. A Delhi-Bengaluru flight is priced nearly Rs 2,699 for the same date. A Mumbai-Bengaluru flight will cost you a little more than Rs 2,000.

Also read: Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may open lower; Jet Airways, ONGC among shares in focus

The discount offer is applicable only on non-stop flights on various sectors across the IndiGo’s network. However, the discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

Discounts are also available on RBL bank Debit and Credit card as a 15 per cent cashback offer is provided by the airline to its users. Also, Digibank by DBS customers can also be benefited with 10 per cent cashback offer upto Rs 750. This offer is only available on Debit cards. Those with Airtel payments bank can get a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 200 by paying from their accounts.

MobiKwik users are also in for a treat as you can get 15 per cent Mobikwik Supercash up to Rs 400 by paying via Mobikwik wallet.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has also come out with domestic and international flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 899 and Rs 3,699, respectively. The offer is valid till February 14.

Note: Read terms and conditions carefully before booking the tickets.