Indigo to seek shareholders’ nod for board expansion

Gangwal, in his letter to Sebi on July 8, had listed a series of lapses on the corporate governance part in the airline and not having a woman director was one of them.

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs low-cost airline IndiGo, said on Saturday it will take the approval of its shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) for expanding the board of directors to induct a woman director.

The board meeting, which began on Friday and continued on the second day, took place amid the ongoing dispute between co-promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over a host of issues related to corporate governance.

The expansion of the board to include more independent directors was one of the contentious issues between the co-promoters. As per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, all listed companies should have at least one woman director on their boards.

